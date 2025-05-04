Bar Council issues notice to Kerala HC lawyers body chief

KOCHI: The Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) on Saturday decided to issue a show-cause notice to Advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association, asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for a Facebook post critical of Justice T R Ravi. The BCK stated that the post violated the Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette.

Yeshwanth Shenoy had made remarks against Justice T R Ravi, who had dismissed his petition challenging the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in connection with an incident in Justice Mary Joseph’s courtroom in 2023. The first suo motu case against Shenoy was initiated by the BCK based on a letter sent by Justice Mary Joseph, now retired, on February 9, 2023, in which she alleged that Shenoy had shouted at the court, harassed it, and compelled the court to record his submission.

Advocate Ajith T S, chairman of BCK, stated that if Shenoy’s explanation regarding the latest incident is found unsatisfactory, the council will initiate separate proceedings against him.