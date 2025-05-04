BJP leader Shone George files plea seeking to attach Veena’s assets in CMRL pay-off case

KOCHI: BJP leader Shone George on Saturday filed a petition with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) seeking the attachment of properties of the accused, including Chief Minister’s daughter, Veena T, in connection with the CMRL pay-off case.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Shone said he would approach the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by central agencies, including the CBI and ED, based on SFIO’s findings in the case.

Shone alleged that the SFIO’s investigation revealed misappropriation of Rs 282 crore in CMRL, of which Rs 2.8 crore was paid to Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions.

“There must now be a disgorgement process so that the misappropriated money can be recovered. The Companies Act allows for this. The assets of the accused, including Veena, should be attached. I have submitted a petition to the SFIO to that effect,” he said.

According to Shone, the quid pro quo behind CMRL’s payments to Veena must be investigated.

“I firmly believe the payments were made in connection with sand mining at Thottappally,” he added.