Chandy Oommen faces backlash for inviting Maharashtra Governor to youth sports programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Son of former CM Oommen Chandy and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen has kicked up a controversy by inviting Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan to inaugurate a free sports training programme to be held on May 4 in his constituency, aimed at attracting youngsters to sports and keep them away from drugs. C P Radhakrishnan was an RSS Swayamsevak and a BJP national leader before being appointed as Maharashtra governor.

The programme comes at a time when the state Congress leadership is in a direct fight with the BJP in Palakkad after the latter locked horns with Rahul Mamkootathil over the naming of a school after RSS founder K B Hedgewar. The programme is organised by Oommen Chandy Foundation and Don Bosco Community Sports Centre against the increasing use of drugs among youngsters. The programme aims to channelise youngsters towards sports activity. Under the programme ‘Sports for a Change,’ the foundation will give football training to youngsters in the age group of 10-18 years.

“The governor’s office had contacted and informed me that C P Radhakrishnan wanted to pay homage at the tomb of Appa,” Chandy Oommen told TNIE. “It was a big surprise for me. It was a great gesture on his part to show humanity,” he said. Chandy said that three panchayats from Puthupally and Changanassery segments are included in the project. Radhakrishnan is coming to Puthupally to participate in another programme. He will reach the Church at 10.30 am after inaugurating a cultural conference at Puthuppally Church.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told TNIE that he was unaware of the programme Oommen Chandy Foundation organised. “The Maharashtra governor is to inaugurate the cultural conference at Puthuppally Church. There is nothing wrong in inviting him to that programme as the governor is a constitutional post and is considered non-partisan,” he said.