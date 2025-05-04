Kerala forest dept justifies action against rapper Vedan, admits procedural lapses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A report submitted by the forest department to the state government has reportedly justified the action taken against Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, for possessing a leopard tooth pendant.

The report, submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has said that the case against Vedan attracted relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and that the forest officers were duty bound to take action as per law.

However, the report admitted to certain ‘lapses’ on the part of the forest officials who divulged the information to the media when the probe against Vedan was only in the preliminary stages. Earlier, expressing displeasure over the manner in which Vedan was arrested, Forest Minister A K Saseendran had sought an explanation from the Kodanad range officer and other officials over violation of the code of conduct. Saseendran said the forest department should have handled the case carefully, following which a report was sought.

Vedan and eight others were arrested from a flat in Kochi on April 29 for possession of cannabis.

The forest department registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act for alleged possession of a leopard tooth.

A local court in Ernakulam had granted bail to Vedan in the case observing that the authenticity of the suspected leopard tooth was yet to be ascertained.