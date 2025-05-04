Kerala man arrested for fatally stabbing son under influence of alcohol

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man in his 50s was arrested by Neyyardam police for murdering his son allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday midnight.

Manoj, a native of Kunnathumala, allegedly murdered his son Manoj after stabbing him with a knife at their residence at Karikuzhy near Amboori.

The murder, the police suspect, was a fallout of a property dispute between the two.

The two regularly quarrelled over the matter. On Saturday night also, a clash erupted between the duo. When the incident took place, Vijayan's wife and his another son were also present.

Amid the feud, Vijayan allegedly got hopd of the knife from the kitchen and stabbed Manoj. Since the place is located inside the forest, nobody got to know about the murder.

It was when Vijayan alerted the Forest department officials staying in the vicinity that the incident came to the fore. The police later took him to custody.