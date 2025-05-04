KPCC leadership change speculation grows as Anto Antony, Sunny Joseph emerge frontrunners

T’PURAM/KANNUR: With the Congress central leadership’s decision on a new KPCC president looming large, four-time Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and incumbent president K Sudhakaran’s confidante Sunny Joseph, MLA, have emerged frontrunners. A third aspirant, Benny Behnan, is as of now, lagging behind. Meanwhile, a section continues to back K Sudhakaran, the incumbent.

Discussions about change of guard have started again, after AICC called Sudhakaran to Delhi on Friday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have reportedly conveyed to Sudhakaran about the need for an imminent change of guard in the state.

However, dismissing thsoe reports, Sudhakaran told TNIE that all they asked was about the preparedness of the party to face local body and assembly elections.

“Both of them also asked about any organisational issues left to be sorted out and the disputes. However, no discussion was held about a possible change of guard in the state. If they intend to make a change, they would have discussed it with me first,” he said. Sudhakaran also said that the media should wait for three or four days to understand the truth.

Later, addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran downplayed the talk on leadership change.

“I don’t think there’s any situation to replace the KPCC president. None of the national leaders has raised the issue with me. I had detailed discussions with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Friday about the political landscape in Kerala, but a change in leadership was never part of those talks. However, if the party decides otherwise, I will accept the decision,” he said.

Both Anto and Sunny stressed that there was no official communication from the central leadership. “Nobody from the high command has contacted me on this matter,” said Anto Antony. Sunny Joseph echoed a similar sentiment but expressed readiness if the opportunity arose. “I haven’t had any official communication from the party leadership regarding this. But if the high command decides to entrust me with the responsibility, I will happily accept it,” he said.