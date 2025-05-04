KPCC leadership change speculation grows as Anto Antony, Sunny Joseph emerge frontrunners

T’PURAM/KANNUR: With the Congress central leadership’s decision on a new KPCC president looming large, four-time Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and incumbent president K Sudhakaran’s confidante Sunny Joseph, MLA, have emerged frontrunners. A third aspirant, Benny Behnan, is as of now, lagging behind. Meanwhile, a section continues to back K Sudhakaran, the incumbent.
Discussions about change of guard have started again, after AICC called Sudhakaran to Delhi on Friday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have reportedly conveyed to Sudhakaran about the need for an imminent change of guard in the state.
However, dismissing thsoe reports, Sudhakaran told TNIE that all they asked was about the preparedness of the party to face local body and assembly elections.
“Both of them also asked about any organisational issues left to be sorted out and the disputes. However, no discussion was held about a possible change of guard in the state. If they intend to make a change, they would have discussed it with me first,” he said. Sudhakaran also said that the media should wait for three or four days to understand the truth.
Later, addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran downplayed the talk on leadership change.
“I don’t think there’s any situation to replace the KPCC president. None of the national leaders has raised the issue with me. I had detailed discussions with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Friday about the political landscape in Kerala, but a change in leadership was never part of those talks. However, if the party decides otherwise, I will accept the decision,” he said.
Both Anto and Sunny stressed that there was no official communication from the central leadership. “Nobody from the high command has contacted me on this matter,” said Anto Antony. Sunny Joseph echoed a similar sentiment but expressed readiness if the opportunity arose. “I haven’t had any official communication from the party leadership regarding this. But if the high command decides to entrust me with the responsibility, I will happily accept it,” he said.
Highly placed sources told TNIE that the high command will take a call next week. “The Congress has become a divided house with two sections canvassing for Anto and Sunny,” a senior leader said.
After the A K Antony-Oommen Chandy era, Congress has been facing a shortage of Christian leaders. The Catholic Church is unhappy over the exit of KC(M) from UDF. The erosion of Christian votes to BJP in Parliament elections had come as a setback to the party.
Though both Anto and Sunny are from the Catholic community the latter has the support of powerful Church heads from high ranges. Anto has good relationship with all Church denominations, especially the Pentecostal Church in central Kerala.
“K Sudhakaran’s opinion will be decisive in selecting the new president. If he supports Sunny, the high command would not ignore it as it would pacify Sudhakaran,” another senior Congress leader said.
Meanwhile, more leaders rallied behind Sudhakaran. Former KPCC president K Muraleedharan said there was no need for a change. “No one has demanded the KPCC president’s removal. With elections approaching, I personally feel there’s no necessity for such a change,” Muraleedharan said.
He also questioned the visibility of the other contenders. “It’s for the high command to decide, but whoever takes over should be a leader whose photo is at least recognisable to Congress workers across Kerala,” Muraleedharan added.
CWC member and MP Shashi Tharoor also backed Sudhakaran, stating there was no need for a leadership change at this juncture. “As a CWC member, I am not aware of any discussion regarding replacing K Sudhakaran as KPCC president. We have an efficient president under whom we have won many elections,” Tharoor said.