Row over Vizhinjam port event refuses to die down

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, political controversies over the inaugural function refuse to die. Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised those who spoke at the function, for not mentioning former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

In his social media post on X, Tharoor recalled the contributions made by the ex-CM for the project. It was Chandy who pushed the project, signed the original commissioning agreement and initiated the work, said Tharoor. “Shame that none of the official speakers even mentioned his name, - and I, who would have, did not get a chance to speak.” he posted.

Meanwhile, CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani came out with an article saying the BJP has no right to claim ownership of the project. Stating that BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar wormed his way into the dais plan via back-door, the article termed his action of raising slogans from the dais as sheer pettiness. The article also accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of staying away from the inaugural event for parochial political reasons.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Surendran lashed out against Minister Mohammed Riyaz who had criticised Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s presence on the dais during the commissioning event.

The BJP state chief attended the event not due to the Kerala government’s benevolence, said Surendran. “Riyaz should vent his irritation on his father-in-law, and not to Modi or Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Will someone get a seat on the dais merely because he’s the chief minister’s son-in-law?” Surendran mocked.