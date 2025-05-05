CPM delegation will visit Kashmir next week, says M A Baby

KOCHI: CPM general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said that a high-level delegation from the party will visit Srinagar next week in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

He was speaking to reporters in Kochi after visiting the family members of N Ramachandran who was killed in the terror attack. The CPM delegation will be in Jammu and Kashmir on May 12 and 13 to express solidarity with the people of the region, he said.

“At the politburo meeting held on Saturday, we decided to send a delegation to Srinagar. Further decisions will be taken after discussions with CPM central committee member and Jammu and Kashmir representative Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami,” Baby said.

The delegation will include MPs Amra Ram, Su. Venkatesan, John Brittas, and K Radhakrishnan, besides Baby. When asked about the allegations that central intelligence failed to anticipate the attack, the CPM general secretary said,

“This is not the right time to assign blame or make accusations. The government has provided some clarification in the joint parliamentary meeting and we expect more clarity in the coming days.”

He also praised the resilience of Arathy Menon, Ramachandran’s daughter and a survivor of the attack.

“Despite her immense loss, she said she has gained two brothers in Jammu and Kashmir. It is an example of how one should behave with maturity and awareness. The entire nation stands with her in her grief,” Baby added.

The CPM leader visited Ramachandran’s home in Edappally around 11am, accompanied by CPM Ernakulam secretary S Satheesh and other senior leaders from the district. He met with the bereaved family and extended his condolences.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam too visited the family on the day.