Drug-fuelled crimes on the rise in Kerala

KOCHI: Kerala is witnessing a disturbing trend as the number of crimes committed under the influence of drugs and alcohol continues to rise sharply. In 2024 alone, the state has seen a more than 120% increase in criminal cases involving intoxicated individuals.

In January, a 53-year-old woman was hacked to death by her son, Ashiq, 24, in Thamarassery. Ashiq was a known drug addict. Last month, in Engapuzha, Kozhikode, a 25-year-old man under the influence of drugs brutally murdered his wife.

In another case, a 35-year-old attacked his elderly parents in Tanur, Malappuram, after they refused to give him money to buy drugs. These incidents are no longer isolated.

In 2024 alone, 88 criminal cases, including murder, rape, attempted murder, and assault, committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol have been reported. In contrast, there were 37 such cases in 2023, 28 in 2022, and just 16 in 2021. Between January and March 15 this year, 23 cases have already been recorded.

Renowned criminologist James Vadackumcherry believes the actual number of such incidents is much higher, as many cases remain within the confines of the family and go unreported.

“Son attacking parents, husband assaulting wife, these cases are often hidden behind closed doors. They only come to light when grave crimes occur,” James said.

According to James, there is a clear link between the rise in drug and alcohol abuse and these violent incidents, especially among youngsters.