FYUGP: Students get option to fast-track degree programme in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) is set to enter its second year in the state, the higher education department, in consultation with universities, has evolved detailed guidelines for accelerated degree programme (ADP). The programme, also known as ‘N minus one’ enables meritorious and high-performing students to complete their undergraduate degree programme earlier than the standard duration.

Students with more than 85% marks in each semester can apply for this option at the end of the second semester provided they have earned 42 credits in the first two semesters.

”As per the guidelines, such students must demonstrate strong academic performance, should complete minimum required credits as per FYUGP progression norms and have proven ability to handle additional academic load,” said a senior official.

The college/university shall notify students about ADP application window at the end of the second semester. An ADP committee, chaired by the principal and the head of the department as the convener will scrutinise the applications and inform students who will have to provide written consent.

Students under ADP may be shifted back to standard duration on failing to meet academic expectations. They can also seek voluntary withdrawal citing valid reasons. Once enrolled in ADP, the student must earn 91 credits in the next three semesters, averaging 30 credits per semester from the third semester onward. Besides, fast track students will need to earn eight additional credits beyond the normal load. This can be attained through online classes facilitated by the university or through UGC-offered SWAYAM courses.

Conditions