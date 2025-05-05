Listin should correct himself, says actor-producer Sandra Thomas

KOCHI: Following producer Listin Stephen’s remarks about an actor at a recent film promotion event, fellow producer Sandra Thomas has alleged that Listin is acting in the interests of moneylenders in Tamil Nadu.

“As president of the distributors’ association and treasurer of the producers’ association, Listin is responsible for doing good things for the Malayalam film industry,” Sandra wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“However, the black money lobby outside Kerala appears more interested in keeping all sectors of Malayalam cinema under Listin’s control. His recent threatening speech is also seen as part of the conspiracy,” she added.

The response follows Listin’s statement that a popular actor in Malayalam cinema has committed a mistake. He said it was unnecessary and should not be repeated as the consequences would be huge.

On the influence of moneylenders, Sandra said due to moneylenders’ influence and interests, independent directors are not able to directly sell the satellite rights of a film.

“A situation has been created that an independent filmmaker cannot survive in the industry. Listin should try to correct himself and stand up for the growth of the Malayalam film industry,” she said.