Overheated battery short circuit caused Kozhikode MCH fire

KOZHIKODE: The fire that sparked panic at the emergency wing of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) has been traced to a short circuit in a CPU battery unit, according to a report by the investigation team.

The incident occurred in the room housing the battery backup systems connected to the MRI unit, leading to the destruction of 34 batteries and filling parts of the emergency department with thick smoke.

The directorate of medical education (DME) has announced that a five-member expert medical team will carry out an independent investigation into the incident. The team has been tasked with examining the causes behind the spread of smoke and assessing whether it contributed to any difficulty or death of patients.

Director of Medical Education K V Viswanathan confirmed that a full report will be submitted to the government within a week. Patients shifted to private hospitals will be brought back, he added.

The committee includes the superintendent of Kottayam MCH, a professor from the surgery department of the Thrissur MCH, head of pulmonology from Ernakulam MCH, and the head of forensic medicine from the Kollam MCH. A review meeting held at 10am on Sunday lasted over three and a half hours and was attended by department heads, MCH superintendent, DME, principal and police officers.

The authorities said the fire originated when a battery, overheated and swollen due to internal pressure, exploded. That triggered a chain reaction, causing the batteries nearby to ignite and explode as well. Although the fire was contained within the battery room, the dense smoke infiltrated the emergency department, leading to a temporary shutdown and evacuation.

The UPS connected to the MRI machine sustained damage and will require expert restoration. Minor ceiling damage was also reported.

Tincident has revived long-standing demands for a dedicated fire station near the Kozhikode MCH. Despite recommendations and a request for 20 cents of land, the project remains unrealised. MLA M K Muneer criticised the delay, stating that the lack of preparedness was unacceptable in a medical facility of this scale.