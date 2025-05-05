Padma Shri Rabiya, Kerala’s literacy icon, passes away

MALAPPURAM: Padma Shri recipient K V Rabiya, who overcame tremendous odds in life, including polio and cancer, through sheer determination and became an icon of literacy in the state, passed away at Vellilakkad in Malappuram’s Tirurangadi on Sunday. The 59-year-old had been bedridden for a long period due to illness.

Rabiya, who was struck by polio at age 14, battled unimaginable obstacles to pursue her education and dedicated her entire life to promoting literacy activities in the state. Though she attended college, she could not finish her studies.

However, Rabiya continued to help others write and read, while sitting in her wheelchair. In 2022, she was honoured with the Padma Shri for her exceptional contribution to social work and education.

Her literacy work began in the early 90s. She launched the volunteer organisation, ‘Chalanam’, and actively engaged in social work in the fields of continuing education, health awareness and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. Rabiya introduced hundreds to the world of letters.

She is also fought various challenges to create awareness among women hailing from orthodox families on the importance of education.

In 2002, she was diagnosed with cancer. She successfully underwent chemotherapy

and returned to social activities. She wrote her autobiography ‘Swapnangalku Chirakukal Undu’ (Dreams have wings) in 2009. She has authored four other books, including the memoir ‘Mouna Nombarangal’ (Silent Pains). A documentary, Rabiya Moves, was made on her life.

Rabiya received her first national recognition – the national youth award – from the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 1994. She received several honours over the years, including the Vanitha Ratnam Award from the Kerala government, the State Literacy Mission Award, the Seethi Sahib Award and the Union Chamber International Award.