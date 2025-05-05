Pulling the right strings to preserve the art form of yakshagana puppetry

KASARAGOD: Having enchanted audiences for over four decades with his yakshagana puppet shows, Ramesh K V knows how to pull the right strings. Trained in string puppetry from a young age, he manipulates the wooden, handmade figurines with effortless ease.

The 60-year-old’s ‘Sri Gopalakrishna Bombeyata Sangha’ has performed in Kerala and Karnataka in local languages including Kannada, Malayalam and Tulu. Ramesh is also an expert craftsman, skilled in making the puppets.

“I taught myself the art of puppetry from a book gifted by my father,” Ramesh remembers, “And it took me many years to master the craft.” He is deeply committed to yakshagana puppetry, having dedicated his life to popularising and preserving the traditional art form.

Having staged over 3,000 shows, Ramesh is dedicated to telling stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, captivating audiences with his skilful narration and deep cultural commitment. He has trained scores of people, some of whom now perform with him at shows. Ramesh has also had foreigners approach him to learn his art.

Crafting a single puppet typically takes about a month, Ramesh points out, adding that he uses lightweight wood as primary material.