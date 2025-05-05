Pulling the right strings to preserve the art form of yakshagana puppetry

KASARAGOD: Having enchanted audiences for over four decades with his yakshagana puppet shows, Ramesh K V knows how to pull the right strings. Trained in string puppetry from a young age, he manipulates the wooden, handmade figurines with effortless ease.
The 60-year-old’s ‘Sri Gopalakrishna Bombeyata Sangha’ has performed in Kerala and Karnataka in local languages including Kannada, Malayalam and Tulu. Ramesh is also an expert craftsman, skilled in making the puppets.
“I taught myself the art of puppetry from a book gifted by my father,” Ramesh remembers, “And it took me many years to master the craft.” He is deeply committed to yakshagana puppetry, having dedicated his life to popularising and preserving the traditional art form.
Having staged over 3,000 shows, Ramesh is dedicated to telling stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, captivating audiences with his skilful narration and deep cultural commitment. He has trained scores of people, some of whom now perform with him at shows. Ramesh has also had foreigners approach him to learn his art.
Crafting a single puppet typically takes about a month, Ramesh points out, adding that he uses lightweight wood as primary material.
“One of the major challenges facing the art form today is the lack of sustained interest from the younger generation. While some may learn the craft, they often abandon it in pursuit of more financially rewarding careers,” he stresses.
Having been a yakshagana artist himself, Ramesh has been able to infuse the rich essence and distinctive flavour of the art form into his puppetry. Currently, he is working on starting a museum in his hometown of Kasaragod that will eventually house around 1,000 handcrafted yakshagana puppets. Ramesh is crafting the pieces for the museum from teakwood to ensure they last longer.
The puppets made by Ramesh have been showcased across India and have also found a place in museums abroad, reflecting the global recognition of his artistry.