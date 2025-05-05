Rabies deaths raise concern over treatment procedures in Kerala

KOCHI: The recent deaths of two vaccinated youngsters from rabies have called into question the treatment procedures adopted in Kerala.

Health experts warn that there are several risk factors associated with rabies. According to them, children are at greater risk, as they are more likely to be bitten on the head and face. Healthcare workers who handle patients should ensure that all the wounds are accounted for and treated to prevent complications, they add.

As many as 13 rabies deaths have been reported in the state this year. In the whole of 2024, the official number stood at 22.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the IMA research cell, said that dog bites to the head, face and fingertips involve more risk because of the rich nerve supply. Children, because of their size, are more prone to be severely bitten on the neck, head and face. The virus has only a short distance to travel from the face to the brain,” he said.

Public health expert Dr K K Purushothaman echoed the view. “Dog bites to the face and head are more dangerous. Moreover, children may not inform parents about licks or bites, making early detection difficult,” he said.

Administering the rabies vaccine requires skilled health workers and the cooperation of patients. “It is relatively difficult to administer vaccines intradermally – that is precisely into the top layer of the skin – in children, as they have thin skin and may be agitated and restless.