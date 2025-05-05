Seven-year-old succumbs to rabies in Kollam; third death in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seven year old girl succumbed to rabies despite taking vaccination here on Tuesday. The deceased, Niya Faisal hailing from Kunnikode in Kollam, was undergoing treatment in the emergency wing of the Sree Avittom thirunal (SAT) Hospital here.

Niya was bitten by a stray dog on 8 April while playing in front of her house. She was first taken to the local Family Health Centre and then to the Government Taluk Hospital in Punalur.

The girl received three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine and the immunoglobulin serum.

She developed a fever on 29 April and was taken to the taluk hospital. Doctors there confirmed rabies infection and referred her to the SAT Hospital. The hospital authorities said her vein was ruptured in the bite which resulted in the virus spreading to her brain.

Niya is the third child in the state to succumb to rabies in a month. Other victims were Bhagyalakshmi, 13, of Pathanamthitta and Ziya Faris, 6, of Malappuram.

As per the statistics with the state Health Department, 21 persons died of rabies in the past five years despite receiving vaccination.