Thrissur Pooram a celebration of jumbos, too

THRISSUR: All festivals, irrespective of religious differences, serve as a gathering of people. But it is rare for a festival to also become a gathering of animals, elephants in the case of Thrissur Pooram.

Kerala’s celebrity tuskers — including Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, Ernakulam Sivakumar, Guruvayur Nandhan and Pambady Rajan — are all set to participate in the pooram this year, attracting jumbo fans to the festival ground.

Every year, close to 100 captive elephants of Kerala participate in the rituals associated with the Thrissur Pooram, making it the only opportunity for festival enthusiasts to see and click photographs of such a large number of jumbos. The preparations for jumbos to participate in the annual festival begins early as fitness is of utmost importance.

Ernakulam Sivakumar, owned by the Cochin Devaswom Board, will carry the idol of Neythalakavu Bhagavathy, heralding the pooram, at 11am on Monday. When Neythalakavu Bhagavathy opens the Thekke Gopura nada (south gate), the 36-hour pooram ceremonies are kickstarted.

On the day of Thrissur Pooram on May 6, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran will carry the idol of Chembukkavu Bhagavathy for the ghataka pooram. Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan will carry the idol of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy for the major pooram rituals including Madathil Varavu and Kudamattom. Guruvayur Nandhan will carry the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy for Elanjithara Melam and Kudamattom. Paramekkavu Kasinathan will also carry the idol of Bhagavathy for other rituals including Arattu.

Other prominent jumbos set to participate include Kuttankulangara Arjunan, Puthupally Arjunan, Pallat Brahmadathan, Koodalmanickyam Megharjunan, Bastin Vinayasundar, Thiruvazhapilly Mahadevan, and Thadathavila Rajasekharan.