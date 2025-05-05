Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks display has spectators enthralled

THRISSUR: After a long gap, a crowd of people standing at the famed Swaraj Round got to watch the Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks display on Sunday. Giving an inkling of what is in store for pooram enthusiasts, the sample fireworks created wonders in the sky — with displays including a seven-level pyrotechnic display and LED umbrellas — as hundreds watched in awe. The main pooram fireworks is slated to be held on Tuesday.

The Thiruvambady Devaswom lit the fireworks first, followed by Paramekkavu. The displays of each faction lasted around eight minutes, ending with the ‘koottaporichil’ (joint culmination). This time, the pattern of laying the firecrackers was changed, moving it farther away from Swaraj Round so that people could watch it from there.

While enthusiasts set off debates on who performed the best on Sunday, the festivities will reach its zenith with Kudamattam on the Thrissur Pooram day. Mundanthicode Sathish led the fireworks display for Thiruvambady. After ‘koottaporichil’, an LED cracker that displayed the words ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ also enthralled the audience.

Home guard injured

Amid the sample fireworks of Thiruvambady Devaswom, a home guard, Joseph, was injured while serving as a volunteer monitoring the fireline. According to sources, a part of the shell of an amittu (aerial cracker) fell on the home guard’s head, causing a minor injury. He was rushed to the nearest hospital immediately.