A 'Kochi model' of transforming junkie haunt into family hangout

Once a desolate and feared corner of Ernakulam’s southern fringe, the Panangad boat jetty — tucked along the tranquil shores of Vembanad Lake — has undergone a remarkable transformation.
What used to be notorious as a haunt for drug abusers/peddlers and anti-social elements, the jetty is now a thriving community space and budding tourist attraction, drawing visitors with its scenic charm.
Today, the area boasts an open gym, refreshment kiosks, a restaurant, and a library.
Local residents still recall the dread associated with the area. “Once dusk set in, anti-social elements used to assemble here. There used to be incidents of violence on a frequent basis,” recalls Rajendran K P, who lives near the jetty.
“But things have changed for good. Now, a lot of visitors, including families, are stopping by the place in the evenings. The sunset view here is beautiful. Fitness lovers, including women, visit the open gym by the side of the lake in the morning.”
Development was used as a means to free the place of social evils, says K S Radhakrishnan, president of Kumbalam panchayat, under which Panangad falls. “Fund was an issue, but we succeeded in sourcing the same from various agencies,” he adds.
“While the open gym was set up using the district panchayat fund, a small play area for children was put up with the help of the Lakeshore Hospital. We also established a library there.”
K P Karmaly, ward member of Panangad South, highlights that two CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the area as she gushes about how the area is now safe for family outings.
“We will set up another one behind the library to ensure that no anti-social activities take place here again,” she adds.
“Now a lot of visitors are coming, especially during weekends. The panchayat has set up a shop there. Another tea shop ‘Panangad Nights’ also runs profitably. The library, too, is gaining popularity with a collection of over 1,000 books.”
Former Kochi mayor K J Sohan believes Panangad Jetty can serve as “a positive model” for how development initiatives can curb anti-social activities.
“The place holds historical significance. Before the road and rail connection came in the later half of the 1980s, it was a main hub of ferry services that linked an extensive area,” he says.
“The jetty should be modernised and the authorities should explore its tourism potential. Since the jetty has constant water-level through the area, boating activities can be introduced there.”
Sohan, who is also a member of the People’s Council for Kochi’s Development, suggests harnessing the scope of the local food as well.
“If a place starts buzzing with positive activities, the anti-social elements will automatically keep off. This could be replicated at other desolate, neglected nooks in the city,” he says.
Radhakrishnan, the Kumbalam panchayat president, says plans are indeed on in the lines of Sohan’s suggestions. “We want to construct a floating platform with support piles, besides setting up a ghat. We will soon take it up with the tourism department,” he says.
Visitors, meanwhile, seem already pleased with the facilities at the jetty. “One of the best boat jetties in Ernakulam,” tourist Manu Sebastian notes in an online review.
“Nicely done with an open gym and kids’ play area. Jetty shares the space with a private bus stand. A nice place to sit down and chat, even engage in fishing. There are a few Chinese fishing nets nearby as well. Panangad Nights café offers tea, kulukki sarbath and snacks. They even have puttu and beef during the evening.”