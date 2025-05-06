A 'Kochi model' of transforming junkie haunt into family hangout

Once a desolate and feared corner of Ernakulam’s southern fringe, the Panangad boat jetty — tucked along the tranquil shores of Vembanad Lake — has undergone a remarkable transformation.

What used to be notorious as a haunt for drug abusers/peddlers and anti-social elements, the jetty is now a thriving community space and budding tourist attraction, drawing visitors with its scenic charm.

Today, the area boasts an open gym, refreshment kiosks, a restaurant, and a library.

Local residents still recall the dread associated with the area. “Once dusk set in, anti-social elements used to assemble here. There used to be incidents of violence on a frequent basis,” recalls Rajendran K P, who lives near the jetty.

“But things have changed for good. Now, a lot of visitors, including families, are stopping by the place in the evenings. The sunset view here is beautiful. Fitness lovers, including women, visit the open gym by the side of the lake in the morning.”