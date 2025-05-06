Excise arrests filmmaker Sameer Thahir in hybrid ganja case, gets bail

KOCHI: Filmmaker Sameer Thahir was booked and later released on station bail, in connection with the hybrid ganja case, which involved directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, on Monday. Sameer was arrested by the Excise Department after a three-hour-long interrogation. Khalid, Ashraf, and one of their companions, Shalif Muhammed, were apprehended with 1.5 grams of cannabis from Purva Grandbay apartments in Kochi, around 3 am on April 27.

“We interrogated Sameer using both a prepared set of questions and follow-ups based on context. He stated he was unaware that Khalid and Ashraf were using drugs.

He admitted that he visited the flat which was rented in his name, around noon that day, and at the time, only Ashraf was present and he left by the evening,” said an officer from the probe team who requested anonymity.

The officer added that Sameer was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, specifically for allowing premises to be used for the commission of an offence.