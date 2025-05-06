Feel the beat! Thrissur Pooram draws the best out of melam

THRISSUR : While the village of Peruvanam in Thrissur district is considered the birthplace of melam (traditional festival percussion), Thrissur Pooram has long been the platform that thrills percussion lovers from across the globe.

The overwhelming crowd that witnesses the Elanjithara melam, organised by the Paramekkavu Devaswom, serves as ample proof. Besides pandi melam, the festival showcases the best of panchavadyam and panchari melam during the 30-hour-long celebrations.

When the sun rises on Tuesday, the Thekkinkad Maidan will host an array of percussion performances, of different varieties, led by some of the most prominent artists in Kerala.

Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar, the pramani (lead artist) for Elanjithara melam, says it is a blessing of the goddess to be able to lead the grand ensemble. Having been performing for the Paramekkavu temple for around 36 years, this is the third time he is leading the melam. “Around 250 artists will participate in the Elanjithara melam. There won’t be any space to stand in rows if we increase the number beyond that. The melam will last around four hours,” Aniyan tells TNIE.

Cheranellur Sankarankutty Marar, the pramani for the Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy, is of the opinion that the melam for Thiruvambady should get equal importance.“Both are pandi melams, though performed by different people. It is high time Madathil Varavu and its melam received due attention,” Sankarankutty says.

He says it is his friendship, rather brotherhood, with Aniyan Marar that gave him a role in Thrissur Pooram. “Though I have led the melam at many temple festivals across Kerala, the position of a pramani in Thrissur Pooram is special,” Sankarankutty says, adding that it is the people who make the pooram such a grand celebration.

The Thrissur Pooram has 10 temples participating including the main organisers, Thiruvambady Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom. The day begins with the procession of Kanimangalam Sastha, followed by those of all other temples involved in the ghataka pooram. While the procession from the respective temples begin either with nada pandi, panchavadyam, or nadaswaram, every deity switches to pandi melam once they enter the Thekkinkadu Maidan. “What makes the rhythm of melam to enthuse people around the world is the fact that it connects easily to our body, mind, and heart,” says Arun, a volunteer among the pooram coordinators.