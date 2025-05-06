For the first time in eight years, KSRTC staff get their salaries in the same month

KOCHI: The nearly 28,000 employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were in for a pleasant surprise when the financially struggling state public-sector undertaking (PSU) disbursed their April salaries “on the last working day of the month” — for the first time in nearly eight years.

This is a welcome change from the usual practice of the corporation delaying salary disbursement, at times even crediting the previous month’s salary in instalments. In fact, for the past two months, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has been keeping his promise of crediting the full salary in the first day of the new month.

While detractors point out that this is being done by availing a Rs 100-crore overdraft at 10.8 per cent interest from the State Bank of India, the KSRTC management claims they can now afford to do so — thanks to the monthly government grant of Rs 50 crore and increased revenue collection.“There was a time when staff salaries were disbursed on the last working day of the month. But for the last many years, wages were delayed due to financial constraints. Employees were credited the April salary on the last day of the month. This has happened after a gap of nearly eight years. The minister had promised to disburse the salary on the first day of the new month. Since May 1 was a holiday, the salary for the month of April was paid in advance, on April 30 itself,” a top KSRTC official said.

“The situation has changed for the better since March. We received two salary credits in April. This is also the ninth consecutive month that the entire salary has been disbursed in a single instalment,” the official said.