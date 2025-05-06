Here to correct and be corrected, says Vedan

IDUKKI: “Youth should not get influenced by me in certain matters. I am here to correct myself and be corrected,” Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, told the large crowd that had assembled for his musical event at Vazhathope in Idukki on Monday.

The 30-year-old rapper was performing at the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition-cum-trade fest held in connection with the fourth anniversary of the LDF government. Though Vedan’s programme was earlier planned to be held at the ‘Ente Keralam’ venue on April 29, it was cancelled by the Idukki district administration in the backdrop of his arrest in a ganja case.

After being released on bail, the popular rapper was arrested again the same day by the Kodanad forest range officials for allegedly wearing a chain embedded with a leopard tooth. Vedan was slapped with non-bailable charges under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. However, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor granted him conditional bail on April 30, citing a lack of prima facie evidence.

With Vedan receiving widespread support, especially on social media, the government too came out in support of the rapper, offering him a chance again to perform at the valedictory function of the ‘Ente Keralam’ event.

The large crowd that thronged the Vocational HSS ground on the night comprised people of all ages. Arun Das, from Ponkunnam in Kottayam district, said Vedan represents the common man and his songs speak of the issues faced by the common people. “Nobody can suppress Vedan’s voice and he will continue singing for the people who love him,” he said.