Hundreds cheer as tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar heralds pooram festivities in traditional ceremony

THRISSUR : With hundreds of pooram enthusiasts watching in awe, majestic tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, pushed open the door of the south tower gate (Thekke Gopura Nada) of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple on Monday, heralding the 229th edition of Thrissur Pooram.

The procession from the Neythalakkavu temple began around 10am and was welcomed with a grand panchari melam at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

After a percussion performance lasting around two hours, the procession moved to the Vadakkumnathan temple.

The south tower gate, which remains closed through the year, opens only for Thrissur Pooram. Once Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy opens the door, heralding the pooram, the 30-hour-long rituals related to the main festival begins.

“Each temple participating in Thrissur Pooram has its own roles and responsibilities. It is the right of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy to open the south tower gate,” said Vinod Kandamkavil, of the Poora Premi Sangham.

Rama, a Thrissur resident, said her family has been attending the pooram heralding ceremony since tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran started leading it. “Though Ramachandran is carrying Chembukkavu Bhagavathy’s idol this year, we didn’t want to miss this sight,” she said.