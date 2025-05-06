Kerala Congress state president Sudhakaran intensifies efforts to retain post, meets A K Antony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculation over change in leadership, Congress state president K Sudhakaran intensified efforts to retain the post even as top contenders Anto Antony and Sunny Joseph continued with their bid to stay in the contest.

Sudhakaran, who chose not to speak to the media, met senior party leader A K Antony at his residence on Monday. Meanwhile, there is growing displeasure among Congress leaders over giving a communal angle to the process of selecting the next party chief. “Reports that Anto and Sunny are being considered in line with the interest of the Catholic Church will backfire,” a Congress political affairs committee member told TNIE. He said the party state head was never selected on the basis of community before.

“This shows a rift between sections of the Christian and Muslim communities over the Munambam issue. The selection of KPCC president on communal grounds will alienate Muslims,” he said.

There is also anger among senior leaders over the alleged silence of the Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, on the issue. “When the KPCC president becomes a party of a contention, it is the duty of the parliamentary party leader to sort out the issue,” a KPCC leader said.