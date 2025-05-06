Kerala man mows down 15-year-old in 2023, gets life sentence for revenge murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Additional Sessions Court here awarded life imprisonment to Poovachal native Priyaranjan for murder of a 15-year-old boy on August 30, 2023.

Priyaranjan ran over Adishekhar, a Class 10 student, two years ago. The incident was initially thought to be a road accident, but the parents of the boy expressed doubts and prompted the police to probe further.

A witness informed the police that the boy had questioned Priyaranjan for urinating near a temple in the locality.

CCTV visuals obtained from the accident spot revealed that the boy was deliberately ran over by the accused in vengeance. Subsequent phone calls made by the accused further cemented the police's doubts. The accused had also absconded initially.

Adishekhar was riding a bicycle with his friend in front of his house. The accused was speeding in his car when the boy mounted his bicycle. The accused rammed into the boy and ran over him. Adishekhar was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Based on the evidence, the police found Priyaranjan guilty of murder.

Priyaranjan was working in a Gulf country and was visiting Kerala to celebrate Onam when the incident occurred.