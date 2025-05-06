KSRTC offers up to Rs 1 crore insurance cover to employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will roll out insurance package for its employees in connection with the fourth anniversary of the LDF government. Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the scheme is being implemented in cooperation with the SBI and it will come into effect from June 4.

The scheme will benefit 22,095 permanent employees and they need not pay the premium for basic package, he said. The families of those who die in accidents will get Rs 1 crore. The families of those who die in air accidents will get Rs 1.6 crore. Those who sustain permanent disability in accidents will get up to Rs 1 crore. The partially disabled will get up to Rs 80 lakh. The families of employees, who drew above Rs 25,000 as monthly salary and expired due to natural reasons will get Rs 6 lakh as aid. The children of the staff who die in accident will get up to Rs 10 lakh for their education. Their female child will get Rs 5 lakh towards meeting marriage expenses. Post-accident treatment and importing of medicine will be covered. The staff can also upgrade their package by paying extra premium wherein they will get a coverage ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, Ganesh said.

He said those suffering from severe health issues will be redeployed in offices. The department will be fully computerised from April 22. Smart cards will be provided to students for concession by June.