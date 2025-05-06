Rahul Gandhi steps in, talks to seniors amid Congress state president row in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move amid the ongoing imbroglio over the selection of the new KPCC chief, Rahul Gandhi has intervened in state Congress politics, seeking the opinion of senior leaders and former state presidents.

The former AICC president’s intervention comes at a time when the high command’s effort to replace K Sudhakaran has hit a stumbling block. Rahul chose to intervene in the issue after the state president openly violated the high command’s diktat against making public statements. On Monday, Rahul called a slew of senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and former presidents V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan.

“Rahul Gandhi was keen to understand the ground situation in the state Congress,” a former KPCC president told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

“He was open to hearing what we had to say about the current crisis. He also sought our opinion on the two top contenders — Anto Antony and Sunny Joseph — and suggestions to resolve the crisis,” he said.

Leaders have reservations over top two contenders

The leader said Rahul intervened after the national leadership came to a conclusion that the situation in the state unit has deteriorated to the extent that it could affect the party’s prospects in the coming local body and assembly elections. “Kerala is important to the Congress as Priyanka represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul vacated it. Another election loss will be a disaster for the party and the Gandhi family,” he added.