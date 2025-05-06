Thrissur Pooram begins with procession of Kanimangalam Sastha

THRISSUR: A large crowd of people has been flowing to Thekkinkadu Maidan on Tuesday to watch the elephants, and Melam despite the scorching sun.

The rituals on Pooram day began with the procession of Kanimangalam Sastha from the temple to Thekkinkadu Maidan. It was followed by Karamukku Bhagavathy and Ayyanthole.

Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was welcomed with vedic chants at Brahmaswam Madom. The pooja by little children of the madom lasted for more than an hour after which Madathil Varavu began.

Though the police have been effectively managing the crowd, with stringent restrictions, police take more space than the spectators.