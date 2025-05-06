Thrissur Pooram: In a first, two women to be part of ‘pandi melam’

THRISSUR : Throughout the 228-year history of the Thrissur Pooram, women have had a very limited role in either organising the festival or in its various performances — which has invariably come in for criticism from various corners. This year, however, two women are set to script history by participating in the Jithin Kallatt-led pandi melam performance for Kanimangalam Sastha temple.

Playing the chenda slung over their shoulders, Aswathy, Jithin’s wife, and Archana will look to hold their own in an event that was hitherto the sole preserve of men.

“We have memories of the Thrissur Pooram from childhood. The rhythms of the melam and festivities have always been part of our lives. I never had a chance to learn ‘thalavadyam’ as a youngster. I thought of taking it up when my son started attending classes. It was the fulfilment of a dream,” Aswathy, who has been learning percussion for seven years, told TNIE.

Archana’s journey also started when she sent her child for chenda classes under Jithin. “I saw Aswathy there, and I was intrigued. I started taking lessons and that has led me to this,” she said. Archana has been learning to play the chenda for less than two years.

With the opportunity to perform at the pooram, the two are excited to be part of the festivities as percussion artists, rather than watching proceedings from the sidelines.

Their pandi melam performance will be set to the valamthala beat. Jithin, who has completed 10 years as a performer at the pooram, is also proud to be presenting his two female students in what promises to be a momentous occasion.