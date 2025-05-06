Woman’s fingers, toes amputated due to severe infection following cosmetic surgery in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of medical error, a woman software engineer had her fingers and toes amputated after she developed a severe infection following a surgery at a private cosmetic treatment centre.
M S Neethu (31), from Sreevaraham in Muttathara, had four fingers from her left hand and five toes of her left leg surgically removed at a private hospital. She had approached the centre to undergo a fat removal procedure from her lower abdomen.
Based on a complaint given by her husband, Padmajith to the commissioner, Thumba police have registered a case against the clinic 'Cosmetic Hospital' located in Arasummoodu, Kazhakoottam. The main accused is Dr Shenal Shashankan.
The surgery was conducted on February 22. She was discharged on the February 23. When she reached back home, she experienced extreme fatigue and informed the doctor over the phone. The doctor advised her to drink salted porridge and water. However, as her condition worsened by night, she was taken back to the clinic on the 24th for a check-up.
Citing low blood pressure and other issues, the clinic doctor on his own arranged to shift her to a private hospital in the city. According to the complaint, she suffered a cardiac arrest there and was admitted to the ICU.
Tests showed that her internal organs were infected. She was put on a ventilator for 21 days. As she underwent dialysis, a blocked artery in her left leg cut off blood supply to her foot and resulted in loss of movement.
Her family stated in the complaint that they have already spent Rs 10 lakh on treatment. Kazhakoottam police said the clinic was found to be operating without a valid medical establishment license and has since been issued a closure notice.
Kazhakoottam Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil has written to the District Medical Officer requesting the formation of a medical board to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report.