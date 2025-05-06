Woman’s fingers, toes amputated due to severe infection following cosmetic surgery in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of medical error, a woman software engineer had her fingers and toes amputated after she developed a severe infection following a surgery at a private cosmetic treatment centre.

M S Neethu (31), from Sreevaraham in Muttathara, had four fingers from her left hand and five toes of her left leg surgically removed at a private hospital. She had approached the centre to undergo a fat removal procedure from her lower abdomen.

Based on a complaint given by her husband, Padmajith to the commissioner, Thumba police have registered a case against the clinic 'Cosmetic Hospital' located in Arasummoodu, Kazhakoottam. The main accused is Dr Shenal Shashankan.

The surgery was conducted on February 22. She was discharged on the February 23. When she reached back home, she experienced extreme fatigue and informed the doctor over the phone. The doctor advised her to drink salted porridge and water. However, as her condition worsened by night, she was taken back to the clinic on the 24th for a check-up.