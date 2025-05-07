Civil defence mock drill in all 14 districts of Kerala today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The civil defence mock drill, announced by the Centre amid simmering tension with Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, will be conducted in all the 14 districts of the state on Wednesday.

The mock drill will start by 4 pm. In order to assess the preparations, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak convened a meeting of top bureaucrats on Tuesday. The meeting decided to implement following measures during the mock drill.

The resident associations and panchayats will deploy mock drill wardens. The residents will be given instructions on power blackout. If required, public announcement systems of places of worship will be used to alert the citizens. Drills will be conducted at ward levels.

During the mock drill, lights should be turned off in houses. If lights are turned on in emergency situations, window panes should be covered using cardboard or curtains.