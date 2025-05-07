Elanjithara melam casts a spell on thousands

THRISSUR: As thousands waved their hands to the rhythm of the melam, Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar took his mastery of the chenda to another level, casting a spell on the audience.

For the past several years, the shade of the Elanji tree inside the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple has been a meeting point for many prominent personalities in Kerala. On Tuesday, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Revenue Minister K Rajan, and other leaders from the three political fronts were seen enjoying the world’s largest ensemble of percussion instruments.

This year, the pooram ceremonies stuck to the schedule, making it easier for people to plan the day.

Usually, the Elanjithara melam ends close to 5pm, delaying the kudamattom. To avoid such a situation, this year, the melam ended at 4.30pm, which helped in moving the elephants for thekkottirakkam without delay.