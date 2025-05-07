Kerala to roll out mobile ABC unit to tackle infrastructure gaps, public resistance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to address the challenges in managing the stray dog population, the state government is all set to roll out a mobile ABC Unit. The move comes in the wake of mounting infrastructure challenges and growing public resistance that have left several ABC centres non-operational in the state.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani told TNIE that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has approved the project and the first mobile ABC unit will begin operations immediately. She said that the project would be piloted in Thiruvananthapuram district. “One of the main challenges we are facing now is lack of ABC centres and the Centre has made the ABC rules more strict making it difficult for implementing such projects. We met the AWBI members and the mobile ABC unit is more cost-effective compared to static ABC centres. The officials were impressed and approved the design,” said J Chinchu Rani.

It is learned that four districts in the state lack ABC centres and the Animal Husbandry Department is planning to expand the mobile unit across the state. For setting up an ABC centre as per ABC Rules, the cost will go up to Rs 2 crore. The mobile ABC Unit is being implemented using CSR funds and costs around Rs 25 lakh.

“The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has agreed to fund the project and the mobile unit can be mounted on a truck and stationed in any open space. The area will be cordoned off temporarily and army tends will be used to keep the dogs after sterilization. As per rules, the dog should be given care for the next five days before releasing it at the spot from where it was caught,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

The mobile units will move around in the district and will station at a location for a maximum of 15 days before moving to a new area. “This innovative approach is designed to overcome both logistical challenges and public concerns.