Kudamattom rings in colours, vibrant fervour

THRISSUR: As the setting sun painted the sky colourful, the Thekke Gopura Nada (south tower gate) of the Sree Vadakkumnatham temple presented one of the most spectacular of sights — kudamattom. The changing of umbrellas, in a competitive but fun mode, forms the most popular segment of Thrissur Pooram.

And on Tuesday, people from all walks of life united in spirit to watch the show of colour and art as two sets of 15 elephants each — from the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms — stood facing each other at Thekkinkadu Maidan, the green hub in the centre of the city. As the percussion performances picked up, the enthusiasts had one hand up in the air, capturing the rhythm of the melam.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, District Collector Arjun Pandian, and caricaturist Jayaraj Warrier were among the prominent personalities in attendance. They walked around mingling with people, with no special consideration, and immersing themselves completely in enjoying the festivities.

A massive crowd was witness to the kudamattam which began at 5.45pm, taking the festive spirit to its zenith. At the conclusion of the Elanjithara melam, Paramekkavu Bhagavathy — the deity being carried by tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar — came out of the Vadakkumnathan temple through the southern entrance for the thekkottirakkam.

Accompanied by rhythmic panchari melam, Paramekkavu Bhagavathy took a round of the Sakthan statue and returned for the kudamattom. By the time the Paramekkavu Devaswom was ready for the kudamattom, the Thiruvambady Devaswom had completed its Madathil Varavu pandi melam and entered the Vadakkumnathan temple.

Despite the intense summer heat, people took in the spirit of the festival, letting out loud cheers for each decorative umbrella raised by the two teams.