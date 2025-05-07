Madathil Varavu enthrals all with panchavadyam

THRISSUR: The Thiruvambady Bhagavathy’s procession aka Purappad to Brahmaswam Madom began early in the morning with panchavadyam on Tuesday. As the procession reached the Madom, the idol was kept inside the tantric house for various kinds of pooja.

The students of Veda classes at Brahmaswam Madom chanted different shlokas after the pooja, a unique ritual for the Thiruvambady Bhagavathy on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram.

Legend has it that in the olden days it was Brahmaswam Madom that provided caparisons for elephants for the Thiruvambady faction as the temple could not afford it.

To provide the caparisons, the then head of Brahmaswam Madom demanded that the Irakkipooja for the Bhagavathy be performed at the Madom.

Thus every year, Thiruvambady Bagavathy comes to Brahmaswam Madom, before starting the actual pooram. After the pooja at Brahmaswam Madom, the prasadam — Kesari — is distributed.

The panchavadyam of the Bhagavathy was performed at the Madom. The team led by Kongad Madhu (Thimila), Kottakkal Ravi (Madhalam), Pallasana Sudhakaran (Idakka), Chelakkara Suryan (Ilathalam), and Machad Manikandan (Kombu) performed the panchavadyam, which cast a spell on the spectators through its peculiar style.

After the panchavadyam, the pandi melam, led by Cheranallur Sankarankutty Marar, began from the Madom. As it progressed, the spectators moved to the beats of the melam taking the celebration to the next level.