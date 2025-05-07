Major IAS rejig: 11 bureaucrats assigned new roles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday by transferring and reassigning responsibilities of 11 IAS officers.

General administration department additional chief secretary K R Jyothilal will now serve as the additional chief secretary, finance. He will also hold full additional charge of the taxes, public procurement advisory and the planning and economic affairs departments besides being the CEO of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Bishwanath Sinha, the additional chief secretary, home and vigilance departments, will now hold full additional charge of the forest and wildlife department in addition to the existing charges. Puneet Kumar, additional chief secretary, personnel and administrative reforms, has been posted as additional chief secretary, local self-government. He will also hold full additional charges of the SC and ST development, backward classes development and power departments.

Dr Rajan N Khobragade, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, will hold full additional charges of the personnel and administrative reforms department and personnel and administrative reforms (official language) department, in addition to existing charges.

K Biju, secretary, public works, will also hold full additional charges of the general administration and transport (aviation, metro and railway) departments.