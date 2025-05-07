Thiruvambady wins hearts with ‘school arts festival trophy’ umbrella

THRISSUR: Drawing the crowd’s attention to the moment Thrissur district emerged champions in the state school arts festival, the Thiruvambady team displayed an umbrella with an image of the trophy as a recognition of the hardwork of the artists and students behind the feat.

The Thiruvambady Devaswom has always won hearts through their choices for kudamattom. When Argentina won the world cup, Thiruvambady raised an umbrella with Lionel Messi’s photo on it, creating a wave among football fans across Kerala. Last year, they raised images of Lord Rama, highlighting the opening of the Ayodhya temple. And this year, as everyone waited for the surprise element, Thiruvambady came up with the trophy umbrellas, to rapturous applause.

It was after a gap of 28 years that Thrissur won the prestigious arts festival title. The victory was celebrated as a small pooram across the district with high participation, especially of school students.

An umbrella depicting Thrikkakara Appan and Onapookkallam, ringing in the memories of Onam, too, was received with claps and waves. At the same time, the umbrella for the deity displayed King Mahabali.

The detailed work on the Thrikkakara Appan image drew appreciation. A kathakali image too found favour as it featured the pacha face (with make-up) with an LED outline.

The Paramekkavu team’s Siva umbrella with LED illumination also enthused the spectators.