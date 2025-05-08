Bevco set to introduce QR code-based tracking of bottles

KOCHI: Starting June, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) will implement a QR code-based track-and-trace system for all liquor bottles it sells in the state.

Bevco MD Harshita Attaluri explained that the QR-code system will enable complete tracking of liquor bottles, right from the stage of production. “Around 80% of liquor sold in Kerala is bottled within the state and must comply with QR-code labelling by May 5,” she said.

“For the remaining 20%, comprising liquor bottled in other states and foreign liquor, Bevco will affix QR codes, ensuring all bottles have track-and-trace labels before June 1.”

This initiative, according to Bevco sources, will simplify the work of enforcement agencies in tackling counterfeit products and duty evasion.

Moreover, over the past few years, the organisation has significantly digitised its operations, achieving seamless forward and backward integration of liquor supplies and consumption. A key innovation is its scientific inventory management system, which generates supply orders based on customer demand and consumption patterns. This automated system tracks customer purchases, shop and warehouse inventory levels, and computes supply orders, minimising human intervention and reducing the risk of malpractices or corruption.

Bevco, the state’s sole liquor retailer, plans to expand its presence to 300 outlets by the end of the current fiscal year. This will include 14 super-premium outlets. It currently operates 278 outlets, with 155 offering self-service or premium counter facilities.

“We will refurbish or relocate outlets that are not customer-friendly or easily accessible,” said the official.

Additionally, Bevco plans to revamp the packaging of its best-selling ‘Jawan’ rum, including the label and cap design. The corporation intends to launch a premium version of Jawan, to be produced at its two distilleries in Pathanamthitta.

“We’re currently automating at least one of our 14 production lines, which will require infrastructure renovation. Notably, ours might be the only plant in the state with manual lines,” she said.

Furthermore, the state-run company plans to launch its own brandy brand from the Malabar Distillery (MDL) in Chittoor, expanding its product portfolio.

The state’s alcoholic beverage sales reached Rs 19,730.66 crore in 2024-25, up from Rs 19,069.27 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 3.5%. Meanwhile, the contribution to the state exchequer for the last fiscal stood at Rs 17,209.97 crore, compared with Rs 16,613.16 crore in the previous fiscal.