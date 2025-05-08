De-addiction centres will be set up in all districts: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that de-addiction centres would be established in all districts in the state as part of the government’s intensified efforts to combat substance abuse among children and youth.

Speaking at the district-level review meeting held at the KINFRA Convention Centre in Kakkanad as part of the fourth anniversary celebrations of the state government, the chief minister said that awareness campaigns targeting children, parents, and teachers will begin in June to curb smoking in public spaces and the growing use of drugs.

Teachers will be trained to counsel students, and awareness sessions will be provided for parents and educators. “Children must be given the opportunity to play and grow, and their interests should be nurtured. One teacher in each school will be trained in counselling,” Pinarayi added.

Highlighting the need for collective support, the CM said schools, parents, and society must accept and support children who return after treatment for substance addiction. He noted that some children suffer serious psychological consequences from drug use, and this underscores the need for de-addiction centres across all districts.

Facilities to promote children’s artistic and athletic skills will be set up at the school and ward levels. The CM was responding to a question from Justice Narayana Kurup.

Addressing other issues, the CM said steps would be taken to resolve space constraints in IT parks and that new parks are being planned under the Highway IT Corridor Project. This was in response to a question from IT professional Kavya.

He assured that the government is committed to implementing both large and small-scale projects and will adopt a supportive stance as long as projects align with prevailing circumstances. This was in reply to economist Dr M P Sukumaran Nair’s question.

Responding to a question from Anganwadi teacher P J Ranjumol, the CM said the government has decided not to assign the staff in the Anganwadi sector duties from other departments, and acknowledged concerns regarding increased workload.

Regarding the rising number of young people going abroad for education, the CM said it cannot be prevented but added that the government’s focus is on introducing innovative courses and improving academic standards in Kerala. “If we can ensure academic quality, students from abroad may come here to study,” he said in response to a question by Dencare MD John Kuriakose.