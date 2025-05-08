Elevation of Sunny Joseph as KPCC chief reshapes Congress power play

KOCHI: The Congress party’s announcement of Sunny Joseph as the new KPCC president has triggered a realignment of internal power blocs, while also showcasing a deliberate attempt at social balancing. The move gave outgoing chief K Sudhakaran a dignified exit and installed his close confidant at the top, keeping his influence intact, said sources.

Sunny, a three-time MLA and a practising Syro-Malabar Catholic, enjoys broad acceptability in his constituency and has received “strong backing from Church leadership, including Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry, Archbishop Thomas Tharayil of Changanacherry, and the Ernakulam Archdiocese,” sources told TNIE.

Sources said “mounting displeasure from influential dioceses” had created pressure on the Congress leadership to ensure that the KPCC president’s post went to a Syro-Malabar Christian. The decision is viewed as a strategic step to retain the traditional Catholic vote bank that had started warming up to the BJP.

The Congress high command also ensured social balance. Alongside Sunny’s elevation, Adoor Prakash, an Ezhava, was made UDF convenor; P C Vishnunath, a Nair, and Shafi Parambil, a Muslim, were appointed working presidents, along with A P Anil Kumar from the SC community. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal succeeded in placing two of his loyalists — Vishnunath and Anil Kumar — in key roles. However, Venugopal’s third preferred name, Anto Antony, was left out — marking a significant setback and indicates his waning influence with the Congress High Command.

Anto had positioned himself as the Catholic face of the party with “support from Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church,” but his campaign reportedly suffered due to a lack of acceptance from the Syro-Malabar hierarchy -- especially Changanacherry, Ernakulam-Angamaly, and Tellicherry -- and a disconnect with grassroots workers.