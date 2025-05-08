India should be ready for certain Pakistan retaliation, asserts AK Antony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Operation Sindoor, India should keep eternal vigil as there will be a retaliatory action for sure, believes former defence minister A K Antony.

“The calculated strikes on terror targets are definitely a major setback to the Pakistan army, which exercises great control over its civil government, too. Going by my understanding of the neighbouring country’s army, there is bound to be retaliatory military action, rather than any diplomatic move. We cannot predict to what degree this would be. India should be fully prepared for the same, even while moving forward through diplomatic channels,” the Congress veteran told TNIE. Antony pointed out that Pakistan army thrives off the Kashmir issue.

“Till the time the Pakistan army continues to dictate the government, Kashmir will remain a sword of Damocles. Even when the civil government seeks to resolve the issue and ensure peace in the subcontinent, their army ensures the issue is always on the boil,” he pointed out. To what extent the current issue would grow also depends on China’s sincerity in the matter, according to Antony.

“China does need Pakistan for various reasons. The Pak Army and their diplomats also want to keep this irritant element alive.” The longest serving defence minister of the country, who occupied the position from 2006 to 2014, observed that the changing geopolitical scenario will play a crucial role. Unlike in the past, Pakistan does not enjoy the support of many countries now.

“Earlier, Saudi Arabia used to extend key support to them. But now, even Iran is averse to the idea. Of course, China is there, and to some extent, Turkey too.”

He further pointed out why India is fully justified in its action, as the Pahalgam attack, in which innocent tourists fell victim, was totally unprovoked. Pahalgam has also greatly impacted Kashmir’s tourism industry, he added.