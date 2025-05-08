Kerala man writes to Union Minister Jaishankar seeking probe into son’s death in Saudi Arabia

KOZHIKODE: A grieving father from Parambil Bazar, Kozhikode, has submitted an urgent petition to Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of his 33-years-old son Renold Kiran Kunder, in Saudi Arabia. The family strongly suspects foul play and claims the incident was not a suicide, but a murder staged to mislead authorities.

Renold had been working as a driver in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, for the past six years, under his sponsor Ahmed Abdullah Bin Abdul Latif of Al-Jabr, located in St. Annahdah District, 847628. The 35-year-old last visited his family in 2023.

On April 10, 2025, Renold’s father, Frederick Premkumar Kunder, received shocking news through a neighbour of Renold in Saudi Arabia, a man named Solomon, who initially informed the family that Renold had been hospitalised due to an unspecified illness.

However, within half an hour, he informed the father that Renold had actually died the previous day, on April 9, and his body was found hanging in his room.

Frederick alleged that his son had been subjected to mental and physical torture by both Solomon and the sponsor. According to him, Renold had repeatedly complained of harassment and abuse.