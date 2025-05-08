LeT recruits from Kerala trained at targeted camps

KOCHI: Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had recruited people from Kerala in 2008 to be trained at its camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, which were dismantled in ‘Operation Sindoor’, the “precision” attacks by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7.

Five youths – Fayiz and Fayaz from Kannur, Abdul Rahim and Abdul Jabbar from Malappuram and Yasin from Ernakulam – were selected by LeT operative Thadiyantavide Nazeer to be trained under the outfit and were sent to the LeT camp. It was alleged that Nazeer and his aides lured the youths through the classes he held in various parts of northern Kerala.

The plan was that after training, two persons would return to Kerala while the remaining three would join the ‘jihad’ in Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, security forces, which intercepted the messages these persons sent to Kerala, surrounded them in 2008.

Four persons except Jabbar were killed by the forces in the ensuing encounter at Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir. Jabbar was later arrested by the police in Hyderabad.

It was some problems faced by Yasin and Fayiz at the LeT camp that led to the fiasco. The two wanted to return home and Rahim wanted Nazeer to intervene to sort out the issues. Nazeer spoke to the duo over the phone and convinced them that returning from jihad was not allowed in religion.

Moreover, the LeT commander at the camp also threatened the recruits.

Investigations revealed that LeT had established direct contact with some elements in Kerala. K P Sabir alias Ayub, from Kannur, is believed to be the key figure in implementing the LeT plan in Kerala and was involved in all the discussions.

Sabir left for Delhi two days before others’ journey and made all the arrangements needed in the capital. After the group reached Delhi, he escorted them to Kashmir and personally handed over the recruits to the LeT handlers. Sabir left the country after news of the encounter appeared in the media. He is still absconding.

LeT had helped Nazeer flee to Bangladesh and stay there for around one year before his arrest in 2009 end.

The NIA Court in 2013 found 13 persons guilty in the case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Kerala High Court in 2022 upheld the verdict of 10, and acquitted three persons. Wali alias Reehan, a Pakistan national, was an accused in the case but he was not arrested.