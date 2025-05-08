Malayalam actor Vinayakan taken into custody for creating ruckus at Kollam hotel

KOLLAM: Malayalam actor Vinayakan was taken into custody by the Anchallumoodu police on Wednesday for allegedly creating a ruckus at a five-star hotel in Thevally while under the influence of alcohol.

According to sources, the actor had arrived in Kollam for a film shoot and was staying at the hotel. The police said he caused a disturbance while intoxicated. Officers from the Anchallumoodu police station reached the scene and took him into custody.

He was first taken to a health centre in Thrikkadavoor for a medical examination before being brought to the police station. Police sources said Vinayakan also attempted to pick a quarrel with officers during the arrest.

"He tried to create issues even while we were escorting him," a police source said.

As of now, he is being questioned, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

This is not the first time the actor has landed in trouble with the law. Last year, the Hyderabad Police took him into custody following an altercation with CISF officials at the Hyderabad airport.

He was also arrested and later released on bail for causing a commotion at the Ernakulam North police station. Police had alleged that he was under the influence of drugs at the time.