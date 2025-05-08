NHAI's promise: Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram in just 2.5 hours as NH-66 upgrade nears milestone

KOCHI: Motorists will be able to cover the 220-km long Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram stretch in just 2.5 hours, instead of the present five to six hours, once the NH-66 widening works get completed.

The six-laning of the NH-66 from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Mukkola in Thiruvananthapuram, spanning 644 km, is currently progressing. While four out of the total 22 stretches are set to be opened to traffic in a month’s time, over 60 per cent work has been completed in the remaining stretches.

“There will be no traffic signals and right turns on the entire stretch from Thiruvananthapruam to Kasaragod, except at Madavana Junction (Aroor-Edappally NH-66 bypass). The right turns and U-turns, which will slow down the traffic, won’t be allowed in the widened stretch. The vehicles need to take the service road and cross by using the underpasses to take a U-turn,” said a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official. The design speed is 100 kmph.

For example, the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway will have three exit ramps, leading to the service roads below. The same will come up at Aroor, near ‘Our Lady of Mercy Hospital’ at Chandiroor and Kuthiyathodu.

However, the time-saving will come at a price as the commuters will need to pay separate toll for using stretches like the 12.75-km-long Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway, which is under construction. In the Ernakulam-Alappuzha section alone, there will be three toll booths — at Kumbalam, Eramalloor (elevated highway) and at Kalavoor.

“The motorists, though, need to pay a separate toll, in addition to the fees being levied at Kumbalam toll plaza, for travel through the elevated highway, which is 24-metre wide. However, they have an option to use the service road below the stretch. The elevated highway is aimed at catering to the fast-flowing vehicles,” the official added.