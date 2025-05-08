Nipah virus resurfaces in Kerala: 42-year-old woman in critical condition; Health officials on high alert

MALAPPURAM: The deadly Nipah virus has been confirmed once again in Kerala, sending fresh waves of concern across the state.

Health authorities reported that a 42-year-old woman from Valanchery in Malappuram district has tested positive for the virus.

She is currently in an extremely critical condition and undergoing intensive treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The woman had been receiving treatment for the past four days with high fever, persistent cough, and severe breathing difficulties.

Initial suspicion of Nipah infection led to the collection of her samples, which were tested at the Kozhikode Microbiology Lab and later confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The official confirmation from the Pune lab has triggered swift containment measures from the health department.

This marks the third instance of Nipah virus confirmation in Malappuram district, intensifying public health concerns in the region. The exact source of the infection remains unknown, adding complexity to contact tracing and containment.

Health officials have revealed that two other family members in the woman’s household have now started showing similar symptoms, though they reportedly did not consume any fruit recently nor had direct exposure to bats—a common source of infection. Interestingly, the family reported that their hens had died a few days ago, and experts are now investigating whether this could be linked to the outbreak.

The woman is reportedly unresponsive to conventional treatment, raising fears of a severe case. The health department is on high alert, closely monitoring all contacts and preparing isolation facilities to prevent any community transmission.