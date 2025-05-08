Scrap art on wheels! Rakesh powering his vintage dreams

ALAPPUZHA: For Rakesh Babu, good things come in small packages. And, this seems to be driving Rakesh’s passion for building miniature vintage vehicles from scrap. His scaled-down creations have been capturing the attention of automobile enthusiasts, social media users, and even entrepreneurs.

Over the past four years, Rakesh, hailing Kalavamkodam, Cherthala and an employee with Autokast (a public-sector undertaking based in Cherthala), has built over 60 miniature models of vintage vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans, each a nostalgic tribute to a bygone era. They are fully functional, fitted with bike engines and auto-rickshaw tyres, and can run 25-30 km to a litre.

Rakesh’s journey began in 2020 with a deep-rooted passion for mechanics and vintage designs. His first major project was a replica of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle. Using an old Suzuki Samurai bike engine, rickshaw tyres, and a two-wheeler’s steering system, he brought the model to life at a cost of just `40,000. The car, designed to seat two and even be used by children, quickly gained attention for its creativity and functionality. “I sourced parts from scrap dealers who dismantle old vehicles. That made it easier and affordable,” he said.

The popularity of his creations soon prompted Rakesh to take a bold step: he took extended leave from his job and set up his own workshop in Kalavamkodam about a year and a half ago. His most admired creation is a miniature replica of the Willys Jeep, a vintage military-style model. “So far, I’ve made around 25 Willys. Each costs about `1.3 lakh, including labour and material,” he said.

Keeping up with the times, the 32-year-old has started working on battery-powered versions. His electric jeep model, powered by four batteries, can run up to 35 km on a single charge and is designed with small-capacity engine, making it safe for children to operate.

The body of the vehicles is made from aluminium sheets and painted professionally, giving them a sleek and polished finish. As his creations went viral on social media, many entrepreneurs approached him to set up joint ventures. However, Rakesh chose independence. “If I start a joint venture, I’ll lose my identity. That’s why I decided to continue on my own,” he said. With a humble workshop, a passion for vintage engineering, and an innovative spirit, Rakesh is not just building miniature vehicles, he’s crafting dreams on wheels, one masterpiece at a time.