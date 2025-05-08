Sensor manufacturing facility to be set up in Thrissur through Keltron-C-MET collaboration

KOCHI: A sensor manufacturing common facility centre will be established at Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur district through a joint initiative between Keltron and C-MET, functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This was announced by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday.

The project will utilise land owned by Keltron at Mulankunnathukavu. The understanding was reached following a meeting between Industries Minister P Rajeeve and S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The land, which is currently under liquidation, will be reclaimed and repurposed for the proposed project. Approval from the High Court will be sought to proceed with the reclamation process.

The project includes the expansion of C-MET and the establishment of the sensor manufacturing common facility centre in collaboration with C-MET. “Once this project is realised, it will pave the way for industrial development based on sensor technology,” said Rajeeve.

Keltron prepared the project proposal based on a concept submitted by C-MET. For the expansion of the central government organisation C-MET, five acres of land owned by Keltron will be handed over to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The remaining seven acres of land will be utilised for the establishment of the joint sensor manufacturing common facility centre.

The proposed project also includes the establishment of a sensor incubation centre, sensor-integrated chips, and electronic components as part of the collaborative initiative.