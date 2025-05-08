Statewide mock drill conducted at 126 centres in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The civil defence mock drill, announced by the Centre amid simmering tension with Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, was held in 126 centres in the state on Wednesday.

The warning alarms were sounded in 104 centres at 4 pm. The drills were coordinated from a special control room set up in the Secretariat south conference hall and was supervised by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary. The State Disaster Management Authority emergency operation centre too chipped in with assistance.

Various departments, including police, fire and rescue and disaster management took part in the mock drills. The civil defence volunteers under the fire and rescue services also took part.

In Thiruvananthapuram, mock drills were held in the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, Central Railway Station, Lulu Mall, Technopark, Vikas Bhavan, Medical College, KSRTC central bus station and VSSC Thumba. The siren signalling the end of the drill was sounded by 4.28 pm.

In these centres, lights were turned off when the siren went off and windows were closed. In the Secretariat, prior to the start of the mock drill, the security officials briefed the employees about the steps to be taken during the drill.

The details of the drill will be collated and forwarded to the Centre. The district collectors have been asked to submit their suggestions on how to enhance response to contingencies in the future.

Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak on Tuesday convened a meeting of top bureaucrats to assess the preparations for the drill. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretaries of Home, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare departments, state police chief, fire and rescue services director general, special secretary of the state disaster management authority, district collectors and other senior officials.